Nova Zelândia diz que erradicou coronavírus e suspende restrições

New Zealand Government Provides Coronavirus Update During Country Lockdown — WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 22: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her COVID-19 update media conference at Parliament on April 22, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 of lockdown from 11.59pm on April 27. New Zealand has been in lockdown since Thursday 26 March following tough restrictions imposed by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Under the current COVID-19 Alert Level 4 measures, all non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. All indoor and outdoor events are banned, while schools have switched to online learning. Essential services remain open, including supermarkets and pharmacies. (Photo by Mark Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images)